Mason Mount says goodbye to Chelsea ahead of $69 million Man United transfer

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
FILE - Chelsea's Mason Mount reacts after his team lost the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Manchester United has agreed a fee of 55 million pounds ($69 million) to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. (AP Photo/Ian Walton, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Walton]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Mason Mount has bid an emotional farewell to Chelsea fans as the England international closes in on a move to Manchester United. Mount was a graduate of Chelsea’s famed academy and spent 18 years at the London club. Now he is about to join its Premier League rival United in a deal worth 55 million pounds ($69 million) and is set to sign a five-year contract. Mount said fans deserved more than “just a written statement.” He added “we’ve been through a lot together.” Mount joined Chelsea when he was 6 years old and became a fan favorite after rising through the ranks to become key a player in the club’s Champions League triumph in 2021.

