Mason Marchment has two goals and assist as Stars beat Avalanche 5-3

DALLAS (AP) — Mason Marchment had two goals and an assist as the Dallas Stars held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Friday night.

Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn had a goal and an assist each and Roope Hintz also scored for Dallas, which snapped a two-game skid. Jake Oettinger made 29 saves to run his record this season at American Airlines Center to 8-0 in his 200th NHL start.

Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist, and Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for the Avalanche. Alexandar Georgiev, who had won his previous six starts, stopped 19 shots.

The Stars took a 4-1 lead to the third before Lehkonen scored 1:02 into the period. Rantanen then pulled the Avalanche within one at 8:53, but Marchment’s empty-netter with 2:43 left clinched Dallas’ win.

Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson left early in the second period with an upper-body injury.

Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) lines up to play during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/LM Otero

Takeaways

Avalanche: Nichushkin has a four-game point streak (three goals, three assists). The right wing has played seven games since returning from a six-month suspension and Stage 3 of the NHL-NHLPA player assistance program.

Stars: Matt Duchene, who played his first eight-plus NHL seasons with the Avalanche after being their first-round draft pick in 2009, has 12 points in his last nine games and leads Dallas with 27 points.

Key moment

Oettinger made point-blank stops on Joel Kiviranta and Ivan Ivan with about 4 1/2 minutes to play..

Key stat

Dallas went 2 for 4 on the power play after coming in with the league’s worst home power play at 7.4% (2 for 27). Colorado came in with the NHL’s worst road penalty kill at 66.7% (18 for 27).

Up Next

Avalanche host Oilers on Saturday, and Stars host Central Division-leading Winnipeg on Sunday.

