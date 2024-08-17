Mason Greenwood stars in Marseille debut and Angel Gomes’ head injury overshadows Lille’s win

Mason Greenwood scored twice in his debut for Marseille in a 5-1 victory over Brest in their French league opener, while Lille’s game against Reims was halted for more than 30 minutes after Angel Gomes was knocked unconscious in a collision and needed lengthy treatment. Greenwood, the former Manchester United forward who made a controversial move to Marseille this summer, had a hand in all five goals as he also provided two assists and won a penalty that Elye Wahi converted. Lille’s 2-0 victory over Reims was overshadowed by a serious head injury sustained by Gomes after a collision with Reims’ Amadou Koné in the 11th minute.

