Mason Greenwood scores the winner as Marseille moves up to second place in French league

PARIS (AP) — Former Premier League players made their presence felt in Nantes on Sunday night as Neal Maupay and Mason Greenwood scored to guide Marseille to a 2-1 win at its French league rival. Maupay signed from Everton on a season-long loan deal this summer alongside Greenwood, the former Manchester United forward. Marseille bounced back from a 3-0 defeat to leader Paris Saint-Germain last weekend to move up to second place in the standings, six points behind its bitter rival. Zakaria Aboukhlal’s late goal earlier gave Toulouse a 1-0 win against Reims, extending the southern team’s unbeaten streak to three matches.

