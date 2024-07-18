Mason Greenwood, once considered a top prospect at Man United, joins Marseille

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Mason Greenwood has left Manchester United to join Marseille in a move that brought an end to his troubled spell at the Premier League team where he was once considered one of the club’s most promising prospects Marseille paid a reported 31.6 million euros ($34.5 million) for the 22-year-old forward but did not disclose details of his contract. The move could see him eventually fulfil his potential as one of the top talents in European soccer after he was compared to United great Wayne Rooney when bursting onto the scene as a 17-year-old. His promising career was brought to a sudden halt when he was arrested in 2022 and later charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault. The case was dropped last year.

