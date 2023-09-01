Mason Greenwood joins Getafe on loan from Manchester United

MADRID (AP) — Getafe has acquired former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood on loan. The English player left his old club following a criminal investigation into a possible attempted rape that was closed by prosecutors. The deal was announced just before the summer market closed. The 21-year-old England forward has not played for United since January 2022. Greenwood had been implicated in controlling and coercive behavior and assault relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online. Prosecutors in England closed their case in February.

