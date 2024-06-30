Mask-wearing shot put standout Raven Saunders earns spot to Paris Olympics with 2nd place finish

By PAT GRAHAM The Associated Press
Raven Saunders competes in the women's shot put final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Raven Saunders is the shot put standout who wears a mask at competitions and identifies with the pronouns they and them. They’re chasing an Olympic gold medal at the Paris Games after earning silver in Tokyo. Saunders took a step toward that goal by finishing second at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials to earn a place on the team.  To be here, Saunders has overcome mental-health hurdles, dealing with the death of her mom and being suspended. Two-time world champion Chase Jackson won the competition with a throw of 20.10 meters.

