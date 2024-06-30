Mask-wearing shot put standout Raven Saunders earns spot to Paris Olympics with 2nd place finish

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Raven Saunders is the shot put standout who wears a mask at competitions and identifies with the pronouns they and them. They’re chasing an Olympic gold medal at the Paris Games after earning silver in Tokyo. Saunders took a step toward that goal by finishing second at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials to earn a place on the team. To be here, Saunders has overcome mental-health hurdles, dealing with the death of her mom and being suspended. Two-time world champion Chase Jackson won the competition with a throw of 20.10 meters.

