Mashburn has 24 points, No. 25 New Mexico beats Air Force

By GLEN ROSALES The Associated Press
New Mexico's KJ Jenkins is thrown off balance while defending against Air Force guard Marcell McCreary during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Albuquerque, N.M., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Draper)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Draper]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 24 points — seven during a crucial late surge — in No. 25 New Mexico’s 81-73 victory over Air Force on Friday night. Jaelen House had 19 points and six steals for the Lobos (19-3, 6-3 Mountain West). Morris Edeze added 15 points and eight rebounds. Rytis Petraitis led Air Force (12-10, 3-6) with 19 points. Ethan Taylor had 17.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.