Mashburn has 24 points, No. 25 New Mexico beats Air Force

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 24 points — seven during a crucial late surge — in No. 25 New Mexico’s 81-73 victory over Air Force on Friday night. Jaelen House had 19 points and six steals for the Lobos (19-3, 6-3 Mountain West). Morris Edeze added 15 points and eight rebounds. Rytis Petraitis led Air Force (12-10, 3-6) with 19 points. Ethan Taylor had 17.

