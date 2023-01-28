Mashburn has 24 points, No. 25 New Mexico beats Air Force

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 24 points — seven during a crucial late surge — in No. 25 New Mexico’s 81-73 victory over Air Force on Friday night. Jaelen House had 19 points and six steals for the Lobos (19-3, 6-3 Mountain West). Morris Edeze added 15 points and eight rebounds. Rytis Petraitis led Air Force (12-10, 3-6) with 19 points. Ethan Taylor had 17.
Air Force forward Beau Becker scores on a layup between New Mexico's Morris Udeze, left, and Jamal Mashburn Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Albuquerque, N.M., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Draper)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Draper
New Mexico's Morris Udeze dribbles around Air Force forward Beau Becker during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Albuquerque, N.M., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Draper)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Draper
New Mexico's Josiah Allick dunks in front of Air Force guard Ethan Taylor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Albuquerque, N.M., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Draper)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Draper