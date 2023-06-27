Masarova upsets Andreescu at Bad Homburg Open as Samsonova survives scare

BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — Spanish player Rebeka Masarova has upset fifth-seeded Bianca Andreescu 6-3, 6-2 but Liudmila Samsonova survived a scare to reach the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open. Second-seeded Samsonova needed 2 hours, 37 minutes to beat Czech player Linda Noskova 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3 at the grass-court tournament. Samsonova awaits the winner between Katerina Siniakova and Evgeniya Rodina in the next round. American Emma Navarro beat Alizé Cornet of France 7-5, 7-6 (6) to reach the quarterfinals. The 22-year-old Navarro will next play Masarova, who converted five of her eight break point opportunities against Andreescu, without facing any from the Canadian player.

