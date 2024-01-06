Maryland’s women’s basketball game against Purdue postponed because of a leak in the roof

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s women’s basketball game against Purdue on Saturday was postponed because of a leak in the roof. The game was supposed to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET, but water was leaking on to the floor during warmups because of heavy rain in the area. The teams waited about 30 minutes to see if they could solve the problem by diverting the water, but it didn’t work.

