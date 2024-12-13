Maryland’s Edwards says he’s entering transfer portal; Boise State’s Nelson reportedly entering, too

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. says he has decided to enter the transfer portal. That means the Terrapins will likely have a new starter at the position for a second straight season. Edwards said on social media he’s excited for the opportunities ahead. He threw for 2,881 yards in 11 games this season. This was his first season as Maryland’s No. 1 quarterback after Taulia Tagovailoa held down the position for four years. Elsewhere, ESPN reported Boise State quarterback Malachi Nelson intends to enter the portal. Nelson has been a backup this season for the playoff-bound Broncos.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.