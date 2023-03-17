Maryland women cruise to 93-61 win over Holy Cross

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Abby Meyers scored 16 points and Diamond Miller added 13 points and eight rebounds as second-seeded Maryland rolled to a 93-61 victory over 15th-seeded Holy Cross in the women’s NCAA Tournament. The Terrapins scored the game’s first 14 points and advanced to face seventh-seeded Arizona on Sunday. Maryland was able to give its top players plenty of rest, with Miller, Meyers and Shyanne Sellers each playing a little over half the game. Sellers had 13 points and eight assists, and Brinae Alexander led Maryland in scoring with 18 points. Holy Cross was led by Simone Foreman’s 13 points.

