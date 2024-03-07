Maryland women beat Illinois 75-65 in the Big Ten Tournament for 17th straight series victory

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) — Bri McDaniel had 20 points, 10 rebounds and three steals, Jakia Brown-Turner added 14 points and eight boards, and No. 8 seed Maryland beat ninth-seeded Illinois 75-65 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. Maryland trailed 24-10 after the first quarter before rallying for its largest comeback victory of the season — and its 17th straight victory in the series. Shyanne Sellers, Maryland’s leading scorer, fouled out with 3:33 left in the fourth quarter but Illinois could not take advantage. The Terrapins scored on their next three possessions to extend their lead to 70-63. Illinois only made one field goal, Camille Hobby’s layup with 25 seconds left, in the final 4:30. Maryland (18-12) advances to the quarterfinals on Friday against top-seeded and fourth-ranked Ohio State.

