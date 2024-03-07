Maryland women beat Illinois 75-65 in the Big Ten Tournament for 17th straight series victory

By The Associated Press
Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers (0) shoots over Illinois guard Makira Cook during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Abbie Parr]

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) — Bri McDaniel had 20 points, 10 rebounds and three steals, Jakia Brown-Turner added 14 points and eight boards, and No. 8 seed Maryland beat ninth-seeded Illinois 75-65 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. Maryland trailed 24-10 after the first quarter before rallying for its largest comeback victory of the season — and its 17th straight victory in the series. Shyanne Sellers, Maryland’s leading scorer, fouled out with 3:33 left in the fourth quarter but Illinois could not take advantage. The Terrapins scored on their next three possessions to extend their lead to 70-63. Illinois only made one field goal, Camille Hobby’s layup with 25 seconds left, in the final 4:30. Maryland (18-12) advances to the quarterfinals on Friday against top-seeded and fourth-ranked Ohio State.

