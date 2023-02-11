Maryland wins 10th straight at home, beats Penn State 74-68

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Hakim Hart scored 15 of his season-high 23 points in the second half and Maryland pulled away from Penn State late to earn a 74-68 win and remain undefeated at home in Big Ten play. The Terrapins improved to 13-1 at home, with their lone loss coming Dec. 14 to No. 16 UCLA. For the first time in program history Maryland (17-8, 8-6) has won 10 straight conference home games.

