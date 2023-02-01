Maryland snaps No. 21 Indiana’s 5-game streak with 66-55 win

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 20 points, Donta Scott added 19 and Maryland snapped No. 21 Indiana’s five-game winning streak with a 66-55 victory. The Terrapins gave their NCAA Tournament hopes another boost, adding a victory over the Hoosiers to a resume that already included wins over Miami, Illinois and Ohio State. The Terps are 12-1 at home in Kevin Willard’s first season as coach. Maryland won despite shooting 34% from the field and 5 of 22 from 3-point range. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 18 points and 20 rebounds for Indiana.

