Maryland Senate president expresses concerns over framework of Orioles’ lease

The president of Maryland’s state Senate is expressing concerns about tying the Baltimore Orioles’ new lease at Camden Yards to an agreement on development near the ballpark. A spokesman for Gov. Wes Moore says the administration will work to address those concerns. The Orioles’ lease runs out at the end of the year. In September, the team dramatically announced a new 30-year deal to stay at Camden Yards. The following day, the governor’s office released details of a memorandum of understanding. That agreement included a 99-year development rights agreement for areas surrounding the ballpark. That now appears to be a sticking point for Senate President Bill Ferguson.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.