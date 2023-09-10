Maryland rebounds after allowing 2 early TDs, beats Charlotte 38-20 to improve to 2-0

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Roman Hemby ran for 153 of his 162 yards in the second half, and Maryland overcame a wretched start to beat Charlotte 38-20. The 49ers scored two touchdowns in a 10-second span early in the first quarter — the second of which came when Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa threw a pick-six on his team’s first offensive play. The Terrapins mostly shut Charlotte down after that, however, and slowly took control of the game. Maryland finally broke the game open with 21 points in the fourth.

