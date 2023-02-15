Maryland hires Kevin Sumlin as co-offensive coordinator

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland has hired former Arizona and Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin as a co-offensive coordinator. Sumlin will be an associate head coach for the Terrapins. He’ll coach tight ends in addition to helping run the offense. Sumlin went 35-17 as Houston’s coach from 2008-11 and 51-26 at Texas A&M from 2012-17. He was 9-20 at Arizona before being fired in 2020. Sumlin comes to Maryland after spending a year as coach and general manager of the USFL’s Houston Gamblers.

