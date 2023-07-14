Maryland Governor and Orioles managing partner tout ‘progress’ on vision for Camden Yards

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Baltimore Orioles managing partner John Angelos say there’s been progress on their vision to expand the Camden Yards campus. The team’s lease at Camden Yards expires at the end of this year. Angelos said at spring training that he’d love to have a renewal be “an All-Star break gift” for the community. Thursday was the final day of the All-Star break. Moore and Angelos released a joint statement saying they are determined to make their vision happen — and soon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.