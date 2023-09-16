Maryland blows out Virginia 42-14 in first meeting since 2013

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 342 yards and a touchdown, and Maryland came back from an early deficit to rout Virginia 42-14 in the teams’ first meeting in a decade. Braeden Wisloski scored on a 98-yard kickoff return to help the Terrapins climb out of a 14-0 hole. Freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea again showed some promise for Virginia, but he threw three interceptions and lost a fumble in the fourth quarter as the game got away from the Cavaliers. Maryland and Virginia hadn’t played each other in football since 2013. The Terps left the ACC for the Big Ten after that season.

