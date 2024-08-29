Maryland begins the post-Tagovailoa era against a UConn team laden with newcomers

Maryland must replace standout quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa after he gave the Terrapins several years of stability at the position. Billy Edwards Jr., MJ Morris and Cameron Edge are candidates to step in. The Terrapins open this weekend against a UConn team entering its third season under coach Jim Mora. He’s 9-16 so far. The Huskies are one of a small number of major college football independents. There’s talk of the program joining the Big 12 eventually. So the progress of UConn football may be under a significant microscope this year.

