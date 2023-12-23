Maryland beats UCLA 69-60, sending the Bruins to their 4th straight loss

By The Associated Press
Maryland forward Julian Reese (10) shoots against UCLA forward Adem Bona (3) and guard Brandon Williams (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jahmir Young scored a career-high 37 points and Maryland defeated UCLA 69-60, sending the Bruins to their fourth straight loss. Donta Scott added 17 points for the Terrapins, who improved to 8-4. They won their fourth in a row despite struggling through an 11-minute scoring drought in the closing minutes. Sebastian Mack scored 17 points to lead UCLA. The Bruins fell to 5-6. They trailed by 20 points early in the second half before closing within two, but couldn’t take the lead. Maryland led 43-28 at halftime after the Bruins shot just 9 of 28 from the floor.

