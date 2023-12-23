Maryland beats UCLA 69-60, sending the Bruins to their 4th straight loss

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jahmir Young scored a career-high 37 points and Maryland defeated UCLA 69-60, sending the Bruins to their fourth straight loss. Donta Scott added 17 points for the Terrapins, who improved to 8-4. They won their fourth in a row despite struggling through an 11-minute scoring drought in the closing minutes. Sebastian Mack scored 17 points to lead UCLA. The Bruins fell to 5-6. They trailed by 20 points early in the second half before closing within two, but couldn’t take the lead. Maryland led 43-28 at halftime after the Bruins shot just 9 of 28 from the floor.

