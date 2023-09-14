Maryland and Virginia face off in football for the first time since the Terrapins left the ACC

Maryland and Virginia renew a rivalry Friday night that hasn’t been contested on the football field since the Terrapins left the ACC for the Big Ten after the 2013 season. The Terps haven’t played any team more than 70 times except for Virginia. The Cavaliers have won five of their last eight games against Big Ten schools, but they’ve lost their last two against the Terrapins. Maryland has won 10 straight games against nonconference opponents and three in a row against the ACC

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.