Maryland adds Josh Gattis, Zac Spavital to football staff

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland has hired Josh Gattis as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Gattis joins the Terrapins after one season as Miami’s offensive coordinator. He was fired after the team went 5-7. Gattis was previously an offensive coordinator at Michigan. He won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant in 2021. Maryland also announced the addition of Zac Spavital as safeties coach. Gattis worked with Maryland coach Michael Locksley when they were on the staff at Alabama in 2018. Gattis joins Kevin Sumlin, who was hired as a co-offensive coordinator at Maryland earlier this offseason.

