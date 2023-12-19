Mary Earps wins prestigious BBC award after helping England reach the Women’s World Cup final

SALFORD, England (AP) — The growing popularity of England’s women’s soccer team among the British public has been underlined by goalkeeper Mary Earps getting voted as the BBC’s sports personality of the year for 2023. Earps was a star for England in its run to the Women’s World Cup final in August. She follows teammate Beth Mead in winning the award. Earps kept three clean sheets at the World Cup, saved a penalty in the 1-0 loss to Spain in the final and was awarded the Golden Glove for the best goalkeeper. The public votes for the BBC award. No women’s soccer player had won the accolade before Mead.

