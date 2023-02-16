Marwin Gonzalez signs with Japanese team Orix Buffaloes

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Orix Buffaloes have announced the signing of Marwin Gonzalez, who played last season with the New York Yankees. Gonzalez is an infielder and outfielder who has played for five teams in Major League Baseball. In addition to the Yankees, he played for Houston, Minnesota and Boston. He came up in the Chicago Cubs organization. The Buffaloes didn’t provide any contract numbers or other details. Gonzalez, a Venezuelan, will wear No. 8 with the Japanese club.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.