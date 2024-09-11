Marvin Harrison Jr.’s NFL debut was a letdown, but Cardinals say the production is coming

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
Arizona Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. reacts during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum]

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Marvin Harrison Jr. had grandiose plans for his first professional football game, one he hoped would be filled with amazing catches, touchdowns and a victory for the Arizona Cardinals. But as many have found out, the NFL is rarely a fairy tale. Harrison’s pro debut turned out to be a snoozer The No. 4 overall pick out of Ohio State had just one catch for 4 yards and was targeted only three times. To make it worse, the Buffalo Bills rallied for a 34-28 win over the Cardinals.

