Marvin Harrison Jr.’s NFL debut was a letdown, but Cardinals say the production is coming

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Marvin Harrison Jr. had grandiose plans for his first professional football game, one he hoped would be filled with amazing catches, touchdowns and a victory for the Arizona Cardinals. But as many have found out, the NFL is rarely a fairy tale. Harrison’s pro debut turned out to be a snoozer The No. 4 overall pick out of Ohio State had just one catch for 4 yards and was targeted only three times. To make it worse, the Buffalo Bills rallied for a 34-28 win over the Cardinals.

