Marvin Harrison Jr. paces quick-strike Ohio State in 38-3 rout of Michigan State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Marvin Harrison Jr. caught two of Kyle McCord’s three touchdown passes and rushed for another score, helping No. 3 Ohio State pound Michigan State 38-3. McCord threw for a career-high 335 yards for the 10-0 Buckeyes, who overwhelmed the Spartans with touchdowns on five of their six first-half possessions. Ohio State’s defense, missing several key players due to injuries, held Michigan State to 182 total yards and two third-down conversions on 14 attempts. McCord completed 24 of 31 passes before being relieved in the fourth quarter. Harrison finished with seven receptions for 149 yards.

