Marvin Harrison Jr. opts out of playing in Cotton Bowl for Ohio State vs Missouri

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two-time AP All-America receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. opted out of playing in the Cotton Bowl for Ohio State. The junior hasn’t made any announcement on whether he will declare for the NFL draft. Harrison was with the team, wearing his No. 18 jersey over a black hoodie and holding a football in his hands before Friday night’s game against Missouri. Also out is starting linebacker and leading tackler Tommy Eichenberg, the fifth-year player who had been questionable because of an arm injury. If Harrison declares for the draft, the Heisman Trophy finalist and Biletnikoff Award winner is expected to be one of the top picks in April.

