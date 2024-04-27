Marvin Harrison Jr. is a star in his own draft class as the Cardinals reload with 12 selections

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
From left; Arizona Cardinals President and CEO Michael Bidwill, first round draft pick Marvin Harrison Jr., general manager Monti Ossenfort, first round draft pick Darius Robinson, and head coach Jonathan Gannon pose for a photographers at an NFL football press conference, Friday, April 26, 2024, at the teams' facility in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt York]

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona’s rebuild under second-year coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort hit a potential milestone this week. The team used 12 draft picks to restock a roster that needed talent at nearly every spot. The crown jewel of the group is wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the No. 4 overall pick who the Cardinals hope can be an All-Pro level player for the next decade. Depending on how many players make the team, more than 20% of next fall’s active roster could include this week’s picks.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.