Marvin Harrison Jr. is a star in his own draft class as the Cardinals reload with 12 selections

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona’s rebuild under second-year coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort hit a potential milestone this week. The team used 12 draft picks to restock a roster that needed talent at nearly every spot. The crown jewel of the group is wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the No. 4 overall pick who the Cardinals hope can be an All-Pro level player for the next decade. Depending on how many players make the team, more than 20% of next fall’s active roster could include this week’s picks.

