Marton Fucsovics upsets Taylor Fritz in Stuttgart; Frances Tiafoe reaches semifinals

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — There won’t be an all-American semifinal at the Stuttgart Open after Taylor Fritz was upset 6-4, 7-5 by qualifier Marton Fucsovics in the quarterfinals. Frances Tiafoe won his match with Lorenzo Musetti in three sets to reach the last four. Fritz would have faced his friend Tiafoe in the semifinals. It’s a first career grass-court semifinal for both Tiafoe and Fucsovics. Hubert Hurkacz plays Christopher O’Connell and Richard Gasquet takes on Jan-Lennard Struff in the other two quarterfinals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.