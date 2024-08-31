Martin’s TD run after Irefin’s long punt return helps Maine fend off Colgate 17-14 in season opener

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Jaharie Martin scored on a 7-yard run following a 34-yard punt return by Molayo Irefin in the fourth quarter and Alhaji Kamara made a game-clinching interception with seven seconds left as Maine held off Colgate 17-14 in a season opener. Maine was clinging to a 10-7 lead when Irefin turned a 54-yard punt into a net gain of 20 yards, giving the Black Bears the ball at the Colgate 21-yard line. Martin needed two carries to cover the final 15 yards with 10:31 remaining. Colgate cut its deficit to three with 4:27 left, using Michael Brescia’s 10-yard run to cap a 67-yard drive. The Raiders drove to the Maine 35 on their final possession, but Kamara picked off Brescia in the final seconds to preserve the victory.

