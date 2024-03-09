Martin’s free throws, Rice’s 3-point heave carry Boise State over No. 21 SDSU, 79-77 in OT

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cam Martin made two free throws with 1.7 seconds left and Max Rice heaved in a highlight-reel 3-pointer from about 40 feet earlier in overtime for Boise State, which stunned No. 21 San Diego State 79-77 to keep alive its chances of sharing the Mountain West title. The Broncos need Utah State to lose to New Mexico on Saturday to earn a share of the title with the Aggies and the winner of the Nevada-UNLV game. With the shot clock winding down, Rice heaved in a long 3-pointer to give BSU a 77-72 lead with 1:58 to go. Jaedon LeDee scored 21 points for the Aztecs

