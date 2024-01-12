Martinique-born Jérémy Sebas scores his first goal for Strasbourg in 1-1 draw at Marseille

PARIS (AP) — Jérémy Sebas’ first goal gave Strasbourg a 1-1 draw at Marseille in the French league and continued the club’s recent good run under coach Patrick Vieira. The 20-year-old Martinique-born winger fired home with his right foot a minute into second-half stoppage time to rescue a point for the visitors. It was his first goal for the club in his fourth appearance and his hard work won praise from Vieira, the former France and Arsenal captain.

