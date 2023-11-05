Martinez’s mistake contributes to Aston Villa’s 2-0 loss at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — A mistake by Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez has contributed to Aston Villa’s 2-0 loss at Nottingham Forest that brought an end to the visitors’ six-match unbeaten run in the Premier League. The World Cup-winning ‘keeper attempted to save Forest midfielder Orel Mangala’s long-range shot with his outstretched left hand and only succeeded in palming the ball over the goal line in the 47th minute. That added to the fifth-minute opener by fullback Ola Aina from outside the area as Forest built on its strong record at the City Ground. Villa could have climbed into the top four with a win but lost in the league for the first time since Sept. 3.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.