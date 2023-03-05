Martinez triple-double takes Saint Louis women to first NCAA

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Julia Martinez had a triple-double, Kyla McMakin scored 25 points and Saint Louis earned its first NCAA Tournament berth with a 91-85 win over defending champion Massachusetts in the Atlantic 10 championship game. McMakin, on an assist from Martinez, hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:02 left in overtime, starting a 12-0 run she capped with two free throws at 12.7 seconds for an 89-79 lead. Top-seeded UMass got back to back 3-pointers by Sydney Taylor and Sam Breen in the closing seconds after missing 10-straight shots following Taylor’s buzzer-beating 3 at the end of regulation. Fittingly Martinez, who had 17 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists, four steals and a block, closed it out with the final two free throws. Taylor had 18 points and Breen had 17 with 11 rebounds for the Minutewomen

