Martínez scores again as leader Inter draws 1-1 at second-place Juventus in Derby d’Italia

MILAN (AP) — Lautaro Martínez scored again but Inter Milan had to be content with a share of the spoils as the Serie A leader drew 1-1 at second-place Juventus. Martínez’s 13th league goal of the season canceled out Dušan Vlahović’s opener in the Derby d’Italia. Inter remained two points above Juventus. Third-place AC Milan is six points behind its city rival, with defending champion Napoli two points further back in fourth. Roma is fifth after Paulo Dybala and Stephan El Shaarawy scored late in a 3-1 win over Udinese.

