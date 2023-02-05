Martínez scores again as Inter beats Milan in Serie A derby

MILAN (AP) — World Cup winner Lautaro Martínez has continued his roaring start to the year as he set Inter Milan on its way to a 1-0 victory over AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina. Martínez netted his seventh goal in his last eight matches as Inter consolidated second spot in Serie A. It was Martínez’s 12th league goal of the season. Leading Serie A goalscorer Victor Osimhen has 16 after scoring another two to help runaway leader Napoli win 3-0 at lowly Spezia. Inter is 13 points behind Napoli and three points above third-placed Roma. Milan has slipped to sixth after a woeful start to the year.

