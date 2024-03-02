Martinez scores 21 to help No. 22 Utah State top Air Force 72-60

JOHN COON The Associated Press
Air Force guard Byron Brown (11) drives to the basket as Utah State guard Javon Jackson (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, March. 1, 2024, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eli Lucero]

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Ian Martinez scored 21 points to lead No. 22 Utah State to a 72-60 victory over Air Force on Friday night. Mason Falslev added 10 points, six rebounds, and five assists to help the Aggies (24-5, 12-4 Mountain West) win their third straight game. Ethan Taylor led Air Force with 15 points. Rytis Petraitis chipped in 14 points and Beau Becker added 12 for the Falcons (9-19, 2-14) who lost for the ninth time in 10 games.

