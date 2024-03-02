Martinez scores 21 to help No. 22 Utah State top Air Force 72-60

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Ian Martinez scored 21 points to lead No. 22 Utah State to a 72-60 victory over Air Force on Friday night. Mason Falslev added 10 points, six rebounds, and five assists to help the Aggies (24-5, 12-4 Mountain West) win their third straight game. Ethan Taylor led Air Force with 15 points. Rytis Petraitis chipped in 14 points and Beau Becker added 12 for the Falcons (9-19, 2-14) who lost for the ninth time in 10 games.

