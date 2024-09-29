Martínez scores 2 goals to help New York City FC beat Red Bulls 5-1 in Hudson River Derby

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Maxi Moralez opened the scoring in the fifth minute, Alonso Martínez added two first-half goals and New York City FC beat the New York Red Bulls 5-1 in the Hudson River Derby to snap a nine-game winless streak. New York City (12-11-8) won for the first time since a 2-0 victory over CF Montreal on July 3. Moralez stole a pass from goalkeeper Carlos Coronel and scored from near the penalty spot and Martínez outraced Andres Reyes to the ball and beat Coronel for a goal to make it 2-0 in the seventh minute. Dante Vanzeir scored a goal in his second consecutive game to cut the Red Bulls’ deficit to 2-1 in the 28th.

