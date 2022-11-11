Martinez opts out of Padres contract, becomes free agent

By The Associated Press
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Nick Martinez throws during the first inning in Game 4 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum]

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Right-hander Nick Martinez opted out of his contract with the San Diego Padres and became a free agent after going 4-4 with a 3.47 ERA in his return from Japanese baseball. Martinez turned down a $6.5 million player option, instead triggering a $1.5 million buyout that ended his contract after one year and $7.5 million. He made 10 starts and 37 relief appearances for the Padres and had eight saves. If he had kept his contract, he would have been guaranteed $25.5 million from 2021-23.

