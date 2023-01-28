Martínez nets 2 as Inter fights back to beat Cremonese 2-1

MILAN (AP) — Lautaro Martínez has continued his rich vein of scoring form with two goals to help Inter Milan win at bottom club Cremonese 2-1 and move into second spot in Serie A. Cremonese took a surprise lead with a stunning strike from David Okereke but Martínez scored in each half. That took the World Cup winner to six goals in his past six matches for Inter. Ademola Lookman also continued his scoring streak to help Atalanta beat relegation-threatened Sampdoria 2-0 and remain two points behind Inter. Torino scored twice in the final eight minutes to salvage a 2-2 draw at Empoli.

