Martinez, Miller lead Dodgers past Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rookie Bobby Miller won for the third time in four starts, J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Philadelphia 9-0 on Saturday after the ejection of Phillies manager Rob Thomson in an apparent pitch clock flap.

David Peralta homered, doubled and drove in a run for the Dodgers, who won for just the second time in seven games. Mookie Betts added a pair of hits and two RBIs.

Miller (3-0) allowed three hits in six innings, struck out seven and walked three, lowering his ERA to 0.78. The 24-year-old right-hander joined Kenta Maeda in 2016 as the only Dodgers pitchers since at least 1901 to pitch five or more innings and allowed one run or none in his first four appearances.

Andre Jackson finished a six-hitter for his second save.

Defending NL champion Phillies (31-33) had won a season-high six in a row and were looking to get back to .500 for the first time since May 14.

Thomson was ejected in the sixth inning when plate umpire Roberto Ortiz apparently wouldn’t reset the pitch clock after Aaron Nola (5-5) requested a new baseball.

Nola was charged with six runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Los Angeles led 3-0 in the seventh, when broke open the game with six runs off Nola and Jeff Hoffman.

Betts chased Nola with a one-out RBI single. Martinez drove a 95 mph fastball into the left-field seats for his 16th homer.

Nola retired the first eight Dodgers before James Outman’s two-out double in the third. Betts and Freddie Freeman hit RBI singles. Peralta homered with two outs in the fourth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: 3B Alec Bohm, out since May 31 with a left hamstring strain, felt good on Saturday and could be activated on Sunday, Thomson said.

UP NEXT

RHP Taijuan Walker (5-3, 5.04) starts for the Phillies in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. The Dodgers haven’t announced their starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.