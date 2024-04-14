Martínez, Lassiter rally Montreal to 2-1 victory over Cincinnati

By The Associated Press
CF Montreal's Samuel Piette (6) heads the ball against FC Cincinnati during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Montreal. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Peter Mccabe]

MONTREAL (AP) — Josef Martínez scored in the first half and picked up an assist on Ariel Lassiter’s match winner in the second as CF Montreal held off FC Cincinnati 2-1. It was a scoreless first half until Martínez found the net in the fourth minute of stoppage time for Montreal (3-3-1). Raheem Edwards picked up an assist when Martínez sent a left-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner of the net. Yuya Kubo took a pass from Luciano Acosta and found the net for the third time this season, pulling Cincinnati (3-2-3) even in the 58th minute.

