Martínez, Lassiter rally Montreal to 2-1 victory over Cincinnati

MONTREAL (AP) — Josef Martínez scored in the first half and picked up an assist on Ariel Lassiter’s match winner in the second as CF Montreal held off FC Cincinnati 2-1. It was a scoreless first half until Martínez found the net in the fourth minute of stoppage time for Montreal (3-3-1). Raheem Edwards picked up an assist when Martínez sent a left-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner of the net. Yuya Kubo took a pass from Luciano Acosta and found the net for the third time this season, pulling Cincinnati (3-2-3) even in the 58th minute.

