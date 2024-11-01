Martinez, Junis decline options with Reds as Maile, France and Martini become free agents

CINCINNATI (AP) — Right-handers Nick Martinez and Jakob Junis declined 2025 options with the Cincinnati Reds, who turned down their option on catcher Luke Maile. In addition, first baseman Ty France and outfielder Nick Martini became free agents when they refused outright assignments to Triple-A Louisville. Right-hander Tejay Antone, coming off his third elbow surgery, accepted an outright assignment to the Bats. Catcher Austin Wynns also was assigned outright to Louisville. Both were activated from the 60-day injured list.

