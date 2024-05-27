Martinez has 3 extra base hits, Texas heads to WCWS with 6-5 win over Texas A&M

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Viviana Martinez had three hits and drove in two runs to lead No. 1 seeded Texas into the WCWS with a 6-5 win over 16th-seeded Texas A&M in the Austin Super Regional. Martinez had an RBI double in the bottom of the third when the Longhorns took a 2-0 lead. She also had a double in the fifth and capped a three-run sixth inning with an RBI triple, which proved to be the difference. Texas is headed to its seventh WCWS. It didn’t come easily as Julia Cottrill followed a single and a walk in the top of the seventh with a three-run home run for the Aggies.Mac Morgan (15-1) allowed four hits and two unearned runs in 5 1/3 innings for the Longhorns and Teagan Kavan went the rest of the way for her fourth save.

