Martinez gets No. 16 Oregon State going in 55-7 win over UC Davis

By GARY HOROWITZ The Associated Press
Oregon State wide receiver Rweha Munyagi Jr. (8) is lifted by offensive linemen Jake Levengood (70), next to Tanner Miller (61), as they celebrate Munyagi's touchdown against UC Davis during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Amanda Loman]

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Damien Martinez ran for a 64-yard touchdown on Oregon State’s first offensive play, setting the tone in the 16th-ranked Beavers’ 55-7 victory over UC Davis. Silas Bolden had a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown, and a 22-yard scoring reception in the second quarter as Oregon State (2-0) extended its 14-0 first-quarter lead to 38-0 at halftime. Lan Larison had a 38-yard run on the game’s opening drive for the Aggies (1-1), but that accounted for the majority of their offensive production in the first half. The drive ended when linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold Jr. intercepted Miles Hastings’ tipped pass, and Oregon State scored on the next play. The Beavers had 450 total yards to 166 for UC Davis, which scored a touchdown with 5:06 remaining to avoid a shutout.

