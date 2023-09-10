Martinez gets No. 16 Oregon State going in 55-7 win over UC Davis

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Damien Martinez ran for a 64-yard touchdown on Oregon State’s first offensive play, setting the tone in the 16th-ranked Beavers’ 55-7 victory over UC Davis. Silas Bolden had a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown, and a 22-yard scoring reception in the second quarter as Oregon State (2-0) extended its 14-0 first-quarter lead to 38-0 at halftime. Lan Larison had a 38-yard run on the game’s opening drive for the Aggies (1-1), but that accounted for the majority of their offensive production in the first half. The drive ended when linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold Jr. intercepted Miles Hastings’ tipped pass, and Oregon State scored on the next play. The Beavers had 450 total yards to 166 for UC Davis, which scored a touchdown with 5:06 remaining to avoid a shutout.

