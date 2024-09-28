Martinez ends his post-Copa America slump by scoring twice in Inter Milan win

ROME (AP) — Lautaro Martinez has ended his post-Copa America slump 42 days into Inter Milan’s Serie A season by scoring twice in a 3-2 win for the defending champion at Udinese. Martinez led the league with 24 goals last season and scored a Copa-best five goals that included the winner in the final for Argentina in July. But he acknowledged after last weekend’s derby loss to AC Milan that he hadn’t been in top shape after going scoreless in Inter’s opening five Serie A games. Inter moved level on points with Torino and Milan atop the standings.

