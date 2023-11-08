Martínez comes off the bench to fire Inter into last 16 of Champions League with 1-0 win at Salzburg

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Substitute Lautaro Martínez scored as Inter Milan won 1-0 at Salzburg to advance to the knockout stage of the Champions League with two matches to spare. Martínez was one of the players initially rested by Inter coach Simone Inzaghi. He entered in the 68th minute along with Nicolò Barella, who won the penalty which Martínez tucked away in the 85th. It was the 14th goal of the season in all competitions for Martínez. Inter was last season’s runner-up. It’s level on 10 points with Real Sociedad at the top of Group D. Sociedad also booked its place in the round of 16 thanks to Inter’s result after earlier beating Benfica 3-1. Salzburg has three points and Benfica zero.

