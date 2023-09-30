Martínez comes off bench to score 4 goals for Inter. Pulisic goal helps AC Milan beat Lazio

MILAN (AP) — Lautaro Martínez came off the bench to score four goals in 27 minutes and help Inter Milan win 4-0 at Salernitana in Serie A. Martínez has now scored nine goals in the league this season and tops the goalscoring charts just as his side tops Serie A. Inter is level with AC Milan after the Rossoneri beat Lazio 2-0 following a goal from United States standout Christian Pulisic. Napoli won 4-0 at Lecce to move third. It is four points behind the Milan teams.

